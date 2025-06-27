Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CW opened at $482.86 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $258.85 and a one year high of $484.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.