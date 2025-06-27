Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $405.36 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.44 and a 12 month high of $561.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.51.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

