Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,785 Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,753,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,798,000 after buying an additional 53,276 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,311,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Middleby by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 11.26%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at $394,979,496.12. This trade represents a 7.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 640,968 shares of company stock worth $93,495,270. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

