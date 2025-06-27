Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,390.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

