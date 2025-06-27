Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,713,000 after buying an additional 476,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after buying an additional 55,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 216,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $41.57 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

