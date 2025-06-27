Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,056 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $165.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

