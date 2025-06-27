Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 398 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.49 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.