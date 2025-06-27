Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,246 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,055,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 386,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,084,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CORT opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $3,324,861.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,486,771.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $1,448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $397,368.54. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,930 shares of company stock valued at $30,363,655. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.