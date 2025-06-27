Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of CPRX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $26.58.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRX
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.