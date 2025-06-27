Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,360.02. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.