Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 152.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.0%

RCL stock opened at $295.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.66. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $297.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

