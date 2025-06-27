Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 2.6%

BATS HYD opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

