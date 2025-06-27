Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.87. Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 53,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

The company has a market cap of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 102,138.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

