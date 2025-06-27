Park Capital Management LLC WI Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. CV Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 76,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 258,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

