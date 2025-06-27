Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,176,145.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,027,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,922,350.36. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $59,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,530 shares of company stock worth $15,550,231. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

