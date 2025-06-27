Peter Ventress Purchases 4,172 Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ventress acquired 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,385 ($32.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,502.20 ($136,547.55).

On Monday, June 23rd, Peter Ventress bought 4,289 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($31.82) per share, with a total value of £99,461.91 ($136,492.26).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,329.99 ($31.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. Bunzl plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 ($30.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,732 ($51.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,364.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,921.49. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,375 ($46.32).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

