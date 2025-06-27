Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) PT Set at $26.00 by Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has been given a $26.00 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,011.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 103,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 101,560 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

