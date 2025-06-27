Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Insider Michael Morris Sells 92,909 Shares

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Morris sold 92,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.10), for a total value of £74,327.20 ($101,999.73).

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Michael Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Morris sold 142,225 shares of Picton Property Income stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £113,780 ($156,141.07).

Picton Property Income Price Performance

Shares of Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £433.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.42. Picton Property Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 59.54 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.14).

About Picton Property Income

Picton Property Income ( LON:PCTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £718 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2024).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.