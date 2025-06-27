Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Stock Price Up 13.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 3.28 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.05). 3,006,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,381,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Specifically, insider Cathal Friel bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($164,676.82).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.97. The stock has a market cap of £16.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Poolbeg Pharma ( LON:POLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (1.16) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Poolbeg Pharma PLC will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poolbeg Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs. Poolbeg comprises a strong and growing portfolio of development assets.

