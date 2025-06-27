Promising Value Stocks Worth Watching – June 25th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, CoreWeave, UnitedHealth Group, BP, FedEx, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their estimated intrinsic value, often identified by metrics such as low price-to-earnings ratios, high dividend yields, or strong balance sheets. Investors in value stocks seek to buy these “undervalued” securities in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth and drive the price upward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,002,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,700,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.45. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $543.27.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL stock traded down $21.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.30. 44,341,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,764,609. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion and a PE ratio of -15,908.01.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,697,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,836,172. CoreWeave has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,099. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.15. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,991,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,567. BP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

FDX stock traded down $7.33 on Wednesday, reaching $222.18. 6,631,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,805,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,843,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

