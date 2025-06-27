Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,010,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,286,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,476,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,592,000 after purchasing an additional 749,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,702,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,803,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2%

PSA stock opened at $288.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.67 and its 200 day moving average is $298.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

