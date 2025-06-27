Q3 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 947.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 182.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.