Q3 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA Lowered by William Blair

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.0%

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.90 million, a P/E ratio of -91.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 401,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 156,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth $24,063,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.