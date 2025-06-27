Raymond James Financial Estimates SKE FY2026 Earnings

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report released on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

SKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

SKE opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,109,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 54,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

