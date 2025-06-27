Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LRMR FY2025 Earnings

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of LRMR opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 876,431 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 399,123 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 984,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 486,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.