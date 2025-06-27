Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LRMR Q2 Earnings

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $197.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,443,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 486,211 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,442,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 458,396 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 399,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

