Richard Heading Purchases 340,171 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) insider Richard Heading acquired 340,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £183,692.34 ($252,082.26).

Record Price Performance

Shares of LON:REC opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Record plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.99). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.32.

Record (LON:REC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported GBX 5.03 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Record had a net margin of 430.56% and a return on equity of 680.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Record plc will post 4.691358 EPS for the current year.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

