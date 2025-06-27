Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $326.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total transaction of $147,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,238.38. The trade was a 14.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

