Roth Capital Predicts Increased Earnings for Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NASDAQ EA opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,313 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $388,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,202.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock worth $4,371,399. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

