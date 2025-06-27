Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $4.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a negative net margin of 124.61%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

