Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 199.02 ($2.73) on Thursday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201 ($2.76). The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony Kirby purchased 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £56,127 ($77,023.47). Also, insider Nigel Crossley sold 192,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £294,748.38 ($404,485.22). 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Serco Group

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.