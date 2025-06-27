Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.75 and last traded at $109.50. Approximately 3,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

