Simon Lowth Sells 134,546 Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.61), for a total value of £255,637.40 ($350,812.95).

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Stock Performance

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 192.55 ($2.64) on Friday. BT Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125.81 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.40 ($2.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,139.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

BT Group (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.