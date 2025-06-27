Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Up 4.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 165,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,971,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Specifically, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,025.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,193,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,416,695.36. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 73,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $727,211.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,081,206 shares in the company, valued at $129,373,127.34. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,007,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,036,145.92. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

