Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Shares Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.81. 178,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 373,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

SDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The company has a market cap of C$763.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,091.00. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

