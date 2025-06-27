SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $59.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

