Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 258,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 81,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 27,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.