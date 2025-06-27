Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $75.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

