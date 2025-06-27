Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITX)

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 47,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 28,475 call options.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,202,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $355,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

