Stuart J. Chambers Acquires 859 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($28.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,557.96 ($24,094.91).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,143.50 ($29.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,900.01 ($26.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,999.77 ($41.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,257.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.82) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

