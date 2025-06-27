Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Coverage Initiated at Arete

Analysts at Arete began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Arete’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s previous close.

Get Symbotic alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniela L. Rus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,050. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $257,583.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,999 shares in the company, valued at $812,128.05. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $1,220,907. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.