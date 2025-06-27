Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines Trading Up 7.5%
Shares of TKO opened at C$4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.09.
About Taseko Mines
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.