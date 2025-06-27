Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of TKO opened at C$4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.09.

About Taseko Mines

See Also

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

