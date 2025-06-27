Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Get alerts:

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and Coherent are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services, such as voice calling, data transmission, internet access, and wireless connectivity. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the sector’s revenue from subscription fees, network infrastructure, and emerging technologies like 5G. These stocks often offer steady dividend yields due to the industry’s predictable cash flows and essential services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.18. 12,781,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,263,168. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,004.97. 662,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,083. The stock has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $971.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. 3,771,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,026,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 12,372,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,419,403. AT&T has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.70. 1,007,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,244. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $316.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,204.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.89. 1,511,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

COHR traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.76. 3,440,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Coherent has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Read More