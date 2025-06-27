Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $70.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tempus AI traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $67.63. 3,102,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,149,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

TEM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $383,995.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,330.77. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,447.56. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 609,897 shares of company stock valued at $41,397,783 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Stock Up 4.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.