Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $70.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tempus AI traded as high as $68.44 and last traded at $67.63. 3,102,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,149,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.
TEM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $255.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
