The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,684,000 after buying an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

