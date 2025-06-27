The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $217,906,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $64,826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after acquiring an additional 574,899 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.69 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

