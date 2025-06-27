The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $329.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

