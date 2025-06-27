The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $1,215,690.25 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3%

KR opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kroger

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $178,385,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

