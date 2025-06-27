Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:TOST opened at $42.46 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 184.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $3,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,643.60. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,212 shares of company stock valued at $19,551,906. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

