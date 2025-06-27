TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 26,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 73,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.04.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 43.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

