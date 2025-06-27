Top Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – June 25th

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, BP, Shell, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and Ford Motor are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as regular cash payments, known as dividends. These payments are typically made quarterly, though some companies pay monthly or annually, and can provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital appreciation. Investors often favor dividend stocks for their potential to generate passive income and the relative stability they can add to a portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 211,688,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,502,491. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. 62,991,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $37.39.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,842,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,258. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 58,805,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,843,132. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. 9,191,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,103,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $128.52. 6,505,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,899. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.66 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 67,649,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,905,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

